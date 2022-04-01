Jaishankar meets Russian FM Lavrov in Delhi to talk over bilateral trade

On Friday, April 1, 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday just a day after the US warned of consequences for countries attempting to “circumvent” American sanctions against Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted that both the leaders held bilateral talks. Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening after concluding a two-day visit to China.

The outlook of the talk took place in the backdrop of indications that India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides were keen on having a rouble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade.

This is the first trip Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

Lavrov’s visit comes soon after China’s foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogue set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

On Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Russian Foreign Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Lavrov also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the “Extended Troika” with special Afghan envoys from China and the US.

Russian leaders and elites are facing Western sanctions, including an asset freeze and travel ban, over the country’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

The US in coordination with the EU and the G7 has imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, key members of his government and members of his inner circle and over 400 Russian elites considered close to Kremlin.

Over 325 members of the Duma have also been targeted with sanctions.

(With inputs from ANI)