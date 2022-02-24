Follow Us:
Jaishankar meets Macron, says India, France will cooperate closely in Indo-Pacific

ANI | Paris | February 24, 2022 9:10 am

S Jaishankar, Emmanuel Macron, India, France

(Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on French President Emmanuel Macron and said the discussions reflected the full spirit of bilateral strategic partnership.

Jaishankar said in a tweet that the two countries will cooperate closely in the Indo-Pacific. “Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. We will cooperate closely in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the French Institute of International Relations on ‘How India sees France’, the minister said there is a clear need to intensify the conversation between and with the strategic communities in both countries.”

Jaishankar had earlier met French Foreign Minister Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly.

He said that these engagements captured the strategic priorities that provide a compelling framework for a “truly unique” partnership between India and France.

