Italy’s world-topping coronavirus death toll shot past 10,000 on Saturday and showed few sign of slowing down.

The 889 new fatalities reported by the civil protection service came a day after the nation of 60 million registered a world record 969 deaths on Friday.

Its toll from the past three days alone reached 2,520 — higher than the total number of deaths in either the United States or France.

Italians began to experience hope when their daily death and infection rates began to slow on March 22.

According to the official figures, the number of people receiving intensive care treatment in the region’s hospitals barely changed from Friday.

“Our hospitals are starting to breathe,” Lombardy’s chief medical officer Giulio Gallera said.

“Little by little, they are starting to breathe again”.

Conte warned that EU leaders were in danger of making “tragic mistakes” that “leave our children the immense burden of a devastated economy.”

A growing number of medics are warning that Italy’s fatalities could be much higher because retirement homes often do not report all their COVID-19 deaths.

The number of people who have died from the new disease at home is unknown.

“This is something very different from the 2008 crisis,” Conte said.

“We are at a critical point in European history.”

The global death toll in the coronavirus pandemic crossed 30,000 on Sunday, as total cases crossed 6,60,000. With 92,472 cases.

Italy’s death toll crossed 10,000 becoming the worst-hit country followed by Spain which has reported 5,986 deaths.

However, United States has become the country with most number of cases surpassing China with 124,464 cases..

