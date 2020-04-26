In another sign of encouragement, Italy reported 415 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, the smallest daily increase since March 18, according to the figures on Saturday.

The recent number of new deaths was five fewer from Friday’s 420, according to figures from the country’s Civil Protection Department.

It raised the nationwide fatalities to 26,384 since the pandemic broke out in northern Italy earlier this year.

Total active infections stood at 105,847, down by 680 cases compared to the previous day, according to the latest data. This is the sixth consecutive daily drop in the number of active infections in Italy.

The overall number of cases in Italy stood at 195,351.

Italy entered a national lockdown on March 10 to contain the pandemic.

The decline in the number of active virus cases was accompanied by a fall in the number of people receiving intensive care treatment to the lowest level since March 18.

Under the terms of the government’s nationwide lockdown that went into effect on March 10 and expires on May 3, people are forbidden from leaving their homes except to fulfil basic needs such as getting groceries, walking their dogs, or for provable health emergencies.

In a televised press conference, Extraordinary Commissioner for the Coronavirus Emergency Domenico Arcuri said that winning the war against the new coronavirus will depend on individual decisions once the national lockdown ends on May 3.

People who tested positive with the virus and are under home quarantine are absolutely forbidden from going outside. Violators are punishable with hefty fines, and the violation gets noted on their criminal records.

The global death toll from the COVID-19 surpassed 200,000 on Saturday as the United Nations launched an international push for a vaccine to defeat the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases from across the globe was recorded at 2,893,729.