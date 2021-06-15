Some issues in the ongoing talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal remain unresolved, a spokesman of the Foreign Ministry in Tehran said.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, the spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that some technical, legal and executive subtleties issues and a number of other key points remain to be resolved in the talks, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ways for the US and Iran to fulfil and resume their commitments are underway in the talks, Khatibzadeh said, adding “there is no impasse”.

The Iranian officials have urged the US government to avoid “repeating the events” that took place during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The latest meeting of the Joint Commission of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), started on 12 June with the participation of representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and Iran.

The US government under Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its JCPOA commitments from May 2019.

The JCPOA Joint Commission began the negotiations on April 6 in the Austrian capital aimed at a possible return of the US to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the 2015 landmark agreement.