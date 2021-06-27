Israel has recorded the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Israel since May 5, according to the Health Ministry.

The country has reported 175 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total number in the country to 840,813, reports Xinhua news agency.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 833,237.

Moreover, 12 new recovered cases were added.

The death toll from the virus in Israel remained unchanged at 6,429, and the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 27 to 26.

On June 15, the mask mandate was lifted but since then hundreds of new Covid-19 cases have been detected in the country.