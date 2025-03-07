Israeli police on high alert ahead of 1st Friday prayers of Ramadan

Israeli police plan to deploy approximately 3,000 officers across Jerusalem as the city prepares for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has been a sensitive site holy to both Muslims and Jews and a long-time focal point of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, particularly during Ramadan.

Last month, Israeli media reported that security agencies plan to restrict access to the site, allowing only 10,000 Palestinians from the West Bank to enter for Friday prayers, contingent upon prior approval. Palestinian prisoners released under the Gaza ceasefire deal will not be granted entry.

A police spokesperson stated that additional reinforcements would be stationed at checkpoints around the city’s perimeter, in East Jerusalem, and within the Old City this upcoming Friday. Security forces aim to prevent “hostile elements from exploiting Ramadan for incitement, disturbances, terrorism, or any form of violence.”

Police have advised drivers to use alternative routes because some key roads near the Old City will be closed to traffic from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. local time (0400-1330 GMT) on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the status quo that governs the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to the Jews as the Temple Mount, non-Muslims can visit the site only during limited periods of time and are not officially allowed to pray there.