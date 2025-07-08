Israeli PM Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised US President Donald Trump with a formal Nobel Peace Prize nomination during his meeting in the United States.

President Trump met with the Israeli Prime Minister at the Blue Room of the White House on Monday.

Advertisement

Netanyahu has nominated US President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in “forging peace” and commended Trump’s efforts to end conflicts in the Middle East. During their dinner at the White House, he handed a copy of the nomination letter that he sent to the prize committee.

Advertisement

Trump accepted the letter, saying he was unaware of the nomination and thanked the Israeli prime minister.

The nomination comes just weeks after the US struck Iran’s nuclear programme following previous strikes levied by Israel in an effort to end Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

The Pakistan’s government said last month it would nominate Trump for the 2026 prize due to his help in achieving a ceasefire between the nation and India. However, Pakistan later condemned US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that ended the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

Trump has claimed that his administration stopped “a lot of fights”, including India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, Rwanda and Congo.