Israeli man indicted for passing information to Iranian agent

Israeli prosecutors filed an indictment against a Rishon LeZion resident accused of aiding an Iranian agent during wartime, authorities announced Sunday.

Dennis Liakhov, 30, was charged in the Central District Court in Lod with contact with a foreign agent and providing intelligence to an enemy during a time of conflict. According to the indictment, filed by Prosecutor Assaf Harlofsky, Liakhov established contact on Telegram with an Iranian operative who tasked him with gathering information inside Israel in exchange for digital payments.

The indictment states Liakhov began carrying out assignments for the Iranian agent while he was living in Latvia, before returning to Israel.

In one instance, he was instructed to film a specific street and residential buildings in Petah Tikva and share the footage and geolocation with the agent via Telegram. Although he reportedly filmed the wrong location, he still received payment to his digital wallet.

In another case, the agent directed Liakhov to visit a car dealership in Netanya, inquire about the prices of seven vehicles, and record the visit. Although the two reportedly signed a “peace agreement,” Liakhov did not complete the task but was paid nonetheless.

Prosecutors requested Liakhov remain in custody pending the outcome of his trial.

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached “a point of no return” in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to Israeli defense officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel’s destruction.

A US-brokered ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday. During 12 days of fighting, Iranian missile strikes killed 28 Israelis and injured over 3,000.