Israeli army demolishes UN observation tower, fence in Lebanon: UNIFIL

A bulldozer of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “deliberately demolished” an observation tower and perimeter fence of a UN position in Marwahin, a town in southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said.

“Breaching a UN position and damaging UN assets is a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 1701,” the UNIFIL said on Sunday in a statement on social media platform X, reminding the IDF and all actors of their obligations “to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and properties and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.”

The IDF has repeatedly demanded that the UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line and has deliberately damaged UN positions, the UN mission said.

Despite the challenges, “peacekeepers remain in all positions. We will continue to undertake our mandated tasks,” the UNIFIL stressed.

Israeli forces have attacked UNIFIL positions in Lebanon several times over these days, causing injuries among UN peacekeepers and sparking criticism from the international community, Xinhua news agency reported.

The assaults took place as the Israeli army, since September 23, has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah. It has also conducted what it said was a “limited” ground operation across the border, allegedly to cripple Hezbollah capabilities.