Israel says ready for two-front war after Hezbollah attack from Lebanon

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that they have destroyed a Hezbollah militant post in Mount Dov in response to a Hezbollah attack from Lebanon into Israel. Asserting that it was prepared for the possibility of a two-front war, Israel warned Hezbollah not to get involved in the fighting between IDF and Hamas militants following Saturday’s surprise attack.

“In response to a Hezbollah attack from Lebanon into Israel, IDF Artillery struck targets in the area. An IDF UAV also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Mount Dov,” Israeli military said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The IDF further said that they have taken precautionary measures for the possibility of a two-front war following Hezbollah attack.

“The IDF has taken preparational measures for this type of possibility. We will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians,” it said.

The firing incident took place Sunday morning in the Mount Dov area, a tract of land claimed by Israel, Lebanon and Syria. Following the incident, Israel has also warned Hezbollah not to get involved in the fighting.

Hezbollah is a Shia Islamist political and military organisation in Lebanon. Israel and Hezbollah had fought a month-long war in 2006. Like Hamas, the Lebanon based group is also backed by Iran.

The latest incident has come in the backdrop of an unprecedented attack on Israel by Palestinian militants. More than 250 Israelis were killed after Hamas militants invaded Israel and fired thousands of rockets. Dozens of Israelis, including women and children, are also being held hostage by the Hamas.

In response, Israel declared a war on Hamas and carried out retaliatory air strikes killing nearly 230 Palestinians in Gaza. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed “mighty vengeance” on Palestinian militants.