Israel will resume international flights on August 16, Minister of Transport Miri Regev announced on Saturday.

According to the transport minister, the Israel Airports Authority is already preparing to resume flights, including the setup of a rapid 20-to-30-minute coronavirus testing array.

She noted that passengers arriving in Israel from countries with low morbidity would not have to enter quarantine.

In June, Netanyahu estimated that the reopening of Israeli skies to flights would be on August 1.

Last month, Israel extended flight restrictions until at least September 1, according to the country’s airports authority.

These restrictions ban the entry of foreign nationals into Israel, excluding exceptional cases approved by the Population and Immigration Authority, with a 14-day quarantine obligation.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, Israel so far has reported 70,970 cases of coronavirus while its death toll stands at 526.