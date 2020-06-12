The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Israel surpassed 200, for the first time since April 25, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Thursday, the ministry said that 214 new patients were added, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 18,569.

The death toll from the virus increased from 299 to 300, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 31 to 34, out of 120 patients currently hospitalised.

The number of recoveries rose to 15,250, with 63 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 3,019, the highest since May 18.

Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aide had tested positive for coronavirus, but it was not immediately clear if the 70-year-old leader had been exposed or his work affected.

Netanyahu had tested negative for Coronavirus earlier on March 15.

However, Netanyahu’s office earlier said in a statement “In accordance with directives from the Prime Minister’s Office deputy director general for security and emergencies, routine coronavirus tests are being carried out on those in close proximity to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as on the prime minister himself; none of those being tested showed any prior symptoms”.

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu warned that if the increase in infections continues, restrictions that were lifted would have to be reimposed.