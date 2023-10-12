Israel releases pictures of babies killed by ‘Hamas monsters’

Warning: This article contains details and images some reader may find disturbing.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday released horrifying pictures of the babies executed by Hamas terrorists during the brutal October 7 attack.

The pictures were shown to US Secretary of States Antony Blinken, who is in Israel to show America’s support to the Jewish state.

“Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS,” the Israeli PM’s office wrote on X.

Link to Israeli PM’s post in which these pictures were released. https://twitter.com/IsraeliPM/status/1712471782303867144

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had on Monday claimed that some 40 babies were killed by Hamas savages during the invasion last week. The IDF also claimed that some of the babies were beheaded.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had said that he saw the disturbing pictures of the babies killed by Hamas terrorists. However, the White House backtracked on Biden’s claim and said that he was referring to the Israeli media reports and neither him, nor any other US official has seen the pictures.

Earlier today, the Israeli Foreign Ministry had published another set of horrifying images of charred bodies inside a burnt car.

Israel has termed Hamas attack an act of evil and human animals. The country has declared a war against Hamas and vowed to wipe out every Hamas militant from the Earth.

The country has also announced a complete siege of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, cutting off food, water, fuel and electricity supply.

The release of these pictures has come amid talks of a likely ground assault by the Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza. IDF has said that some 300,000 reservists are near the Gaza border waiting to carry out a mission given by the government.