Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aide has tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday, but it was not immediately clear if the 70-year-old leader had been exposed or his work affected, reported Reuters. “We will take action in accordance with Health Ministry directives,” an official said, announcing the diagnosis of the parliamentary aide.

The Health Ministry of Israel requires 14-day self-isolation and possible coronavirus testing for anyone deemed to have been in proximity with an infected person. Israeli media said the aide had been present at a parliament session last week attended by Netanyahu as well as opposition lawmakers with whom he is trying to build an emergency coalition government to help address the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu had tested negative for Coronavirus earlier on March 15.

However, Netanyahu’s office in its statement said, “In accordance with directives from the Prime Minister’s Office deputy director general for security and emergencies, routine coronavirus tests are being carried out on those in close proximity to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as on the prime minister himself; none of those being tested showed any prior symptoms”.

Israel has reported 4,247 cases and 15 deaths. With the Health Ministry warning that the dead could eventually number in the thousands, Netanyahu was due on Monday to convene officials on Monday to discuss a proposed lockdown of some of the country.