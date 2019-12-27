Israel incumbent leader Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “huge” victory on Thursday after winning a leadership primary that ensures he will lead his right-wing Likud party into March elections.

Taking to Twitter, PM Netanyahu said, “Great victory!”.

The results secured Netanyahu’s place at the helm of the Likud party ahead of the upcoming national elections on March 2.

“With the help of God and with your help,” he told his supporters.

“I will lead the Likud for a great victory in the elections and will continue to lead Israel to great achievements”, PM Netanyahu added.

Around 57,000 Likud members cast their ballots across the country throughout Thursday a little less than 50 per cent of those eligible.

Saar, a former minister seen as to the right of Netanyahu, campaigned on the basis that the leader was no longer able to win elections after deadlocked polls in April and September.

“I am content with my decision to have stood. Those who are unwilling to take a risk for what they believe in will never succeed,” Saar tweeted.

“My colleagues and I will stand behind (Netanyahu) in campaigning for the Likud’s success,” he added.

Netanyahu’s downfall has been predicted multiple times since he was elected for a second term in 2009, but he has defied expectations and beaten off multiple potential rivals.

On Wednesday, PM Netanyahu was in the middle of a campaign event in Ashkelon at the time and was forced to evacuate to a bomb shelter along with the dozens of supporters in the room.

Earlier in August, Israel struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after a rocket attack on its territory.

Last week, it saw a series of mortar and rocket attacks, as well as several attempts by Palestinians to breach the border fence separating Israel and the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday the country’s supreme court is expected to hold a hearing on whether a prime minister that has been indicted can form a government.

(With inputs from agency)