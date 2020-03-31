Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was self-isolating on Monday after a parliamentary aide tested positive for coronavirus, though an initial investigation determined the 70-year-old was unlikely to have been infected, according to the officials.

PM Netanyahu was scheduled to undergo a coronavirus test by Tuesday, the officials added.

A previous test, on March 15, found the premier to be negative.

Israeli media said the infected aide had been present at a parliament session last week attended by Benjamin Netanyahu as well as opposition lawmakers with whom he is trying to build an emergency coalition government to help address the coronavirus crisis.

Israel is currently facing a parliamentary crisis as the elections on March 2, the third within a year, once again failed to produce a clear majority by either Netanyahu or Gantz.

Netanyahu, the country’s longest serving Prime Minister, had been due in court last week to face corruption charges in connection with three separate cases, a BBC report said.

But the hearing has now been postponed until at least May 24 because of the coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected 4,347 people and 15 fatalities across Israel.