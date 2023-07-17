Israel: Palestinian terrorist responsible for Tekoa shooting arrested

Israeli security forces arrested the Palestinian terrorist on Sunday afternoon responsible for a drive-by shooting attack that injured an Israeli man and his two daughters earlier in the day.

The Israel Defense Forces confiscated the terrorist’s vehicle containing an M-16 weapon and arrested two other suspects. According to Palestinian media reports, the suspects were arrested after being surrounded in a mosque. The IDF released photos of the gun, as well as what appeared to be the green flag of Hamas inside the terrorist’s car.

In this morning’s terror attack at the Tekoa Junction in the Gush Etziyon region south of Jerusalem, a gunman opened fire on an Israeli car, injuring 35-year-old Elrai Kapah and his two daughters, ages nine and 14.

Advertisement

The father was seriously injured with gunshot wounds in the upper part of the body while the daughters were lightly injured by shrapnel. All three were evacuated to Jerusalem’s Shaarei Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

The Kapah family are residents of the nearby community of Nokadim.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was hospitalized in Tel Aviv overnight for dehydration, was briefed on the attack. Netanyahu has since been discharged.