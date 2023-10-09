Israel-Palestine war: US says moving warships closer to Israel after Hamas attack

The United States on Monday said that it is moving an aircraft carrier, ships and fighter jets to the eastern Mediterranean sea to help Israel in its war against Palestinian Islamic militant group Hamas. The US also said that additional equipment and ammunition will also be given to Israel.

The US decision to send military help to Israel has come after President Joe Biden announced to stand firmly with Israel against the “unprecedented and appealing assault” by Hamas militants.

The US secretary of state’s Antony Blinken Sunday told media that they are verifying reports of American citizens killed and kidnapped in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Hamas last week fired thousands of rockets on Israel from the Gaza Strip and launched a massive ground assault killing more than 700 people, including foreign nationals and wounding nearly 2000 others.

Israel has confirmed Hamas militants kidnapped 100 people and they are being held hostage in Gaza.

In response to the attack, Israel declared a war against Hamas and launched retaliatory air strikes on several targets in the Gaza Strip. More than 400 people have been killed in the Israel air strikes, according to Palestinian officials.

The attack, according to a BBC report, was backed by Iran, who funds Hamas and provides training and equipment support to the Palestinian militant group.

Iranian media reports said that the country’s President has spoken to the leaders of Hamas. Earlier on Saturday, a spokesperson to Iran’s Supreme Leader congratulated Hamas for carrying out the unprecedented attack in Israel.

The US support to Israel comes amid fears of a three front war after Hamas called on Palestinian resistance fighters in the West Bank and other Islamic nations to join the battle.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah, an Iran backed political, militant and social organisation has announced its support to the Hamas militants. Hezbollah also fired rockets in a contested border area in Israel in “solidarity with Palestinian people”.

Israel said that it has initiated precautionary movement of troops in the West Bank and Lebanon border areas in the possibility of a war on more than one fronts.