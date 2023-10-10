Israel Mobilizes 3 lakh Troops in Response to Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas on Tuesday, asserting that while Israel did not initiate the current conflict, it is determined to bring it to a conclusion. As a decisive response to Hamas’ actions, Israel has assembled a massive force of 3 lakh troops, marking the most extensive mobilization since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when 4 lakh reservists were called into service.

The Yom Kippur War, alternatively known as the October War or Ramadan War, unfolded between Israel, Egypt, and Syria from October 6 to 25, 1973. This conflict is often referred to as the Fourth Arab-Israeli War, following earlier confrontations in 1949, 1956, and 1967.

Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Chief Military Spokesperson, has reported the successful re-establishment of control in various communities that were targeted. However, sporadic confrontations persist as some armed individuals remain active in certain areas. The mobilization of 3 lakh reservists, which commenced on Saturday, suggests readiness for potential military actions, though official confirmation of such plans is yet to be provided.

Additionally, Hagari disclosed that since the commencement of hostilities on Saturday morning, approximately 4,400 rockets have been launched towards Israel. The security forces have been actively engaged in addressing these threats.

Regarding specific incidents, Hagari stated that in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council, three terrorists were neutralized by Israeli troops. In Be’eri, one terrorist was eliminated, while in Holit and Sufa, five were taken down. Four terrorists met a similar fate in Alumim, according to a report by the Times of Israel.

Hagari on deploying 3 lakh troops:

Hagari acknowledged the possibility of remaining terrorists in the area. In addition, he clarified that there were no ongoing confrontations in any of the towns. Some of these hostile elements are present in Israel since the initial attack on Saturday. Others infiltrated the border over the past two days.

The Chief Military Spokesperson emphasized that tanks, supported by combat helicopters and drones, would physically secure breaches of the Gaza border barrier. This action is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of Israeli territory.

In summary, Israel’s Prime Minister has delivered a resolute message to Hamas, emphasizing Israel’s commitment to concluding the ongoing conflict. In response, Israel has mobilized a substantial force of 3 lakh troops.