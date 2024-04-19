Israel launches air strike on Iran in response to drone and missile attack: Report

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday morning hit a military airbase in Iran’s Isfahan in what appears to be a “limited” air strike in response to the Iranian drone and missile attack five days earlier.

While Iranian government is yet to officially confirm the missile attack, the country’s Mehr news agency reported that sound of explosions was heard around 4:00 am (local time) in the northern and eastern regions of Isfahan.

The report claimed that the sound of the explosion was caused by the destruction of three micro air vehicles over Isfahan. There were no immediate reports of any damage, it said.

Advertisement

A leading Israeli daily reported that Israeli government had notified the United States that it is planning to launch a strike on Iran in the next 24-48 hours.

The development comes hours after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel that even “a tiniest act of agression will be met with a response that it will regret.”

“If the Zionist regime makes another mistake and wants to again carry out the tiniest act of aggression against Iranian soil, it should know that a response will be given that will make the regime and its supporters regret (their action),” Raisi said.

The Israeli strikes came five days after Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel in response to alleged attack on its embassy in Syria early this month.

Iran reportedly launched nearly 350 drones and missiles but 99 per cent of them were intercepted by Israeli and US air defence systems.