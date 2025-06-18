Israel-Iran war: US to join Israel on Iran strike? Here is what we know so far

As the conflict between Israel and Iran rages, with both countries attacking each other, speculations are mounting over a direct US involvement.

US President Donald Trump has clearly stated that Washington will not allow Tehran to have nuclear weapons. He also threatened the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, claiming that the US knows exactly where he is hiding and that he is an easy target.

Advertisement

However, he added that the Iranian Supreme Leader is “safe for now”, demanding an “unconditional surrender”.

Advertisement

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin,” he added.

The US and Israel want two outcomes from the Israeli strikes on Iran: denuclearisation and a regime change.

Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Trump have clearly stated that Iran can’t be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

When Israel first launched strikes on Iran last Friday, it targeted the country’s nuclear sites and some of its top nuclear scientists.

Later, in an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu claimed that 80 per cent of Iranians would want a regime change. He also warned Khamenei of Saddam Hussein (Iraqi dictator) like consequences.

According to US media reports, Trump is considering whether the US military should join Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites.

He also held an emergency meeting of the US National Security Council at the White House Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss this.

During the meeting, Trump and his advisers are believed to have discussed whether the US should directly be involved in the strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, the reports said.

After the meeting, the US president also called the Israeli Prime Minister, but it is not known what the two leaders discussed.

Iran has underground nuclear facilities, which are hard to penetrate using Israeli bombs. However, the US military has the resources capable of destroying those sites.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump left the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, a day earlier. While the French President suggested it could be because the US president is working on a ceasefire, Trump said it was something much bigger than the ceasefire.

He later stated that the US doesn’t want a ceasefire but a “real end” to the Israel-Iran ceasefire.