Israel-Iran war latest updates: Israel targets Isfahan nuclear site in Iran as war enters 9th day

Iran and Israel continued to attack each other on the 9th day of the conflict on Saturday. The Israeli military targeted a nuclear site in Isfahan after Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck down multiple Iranian drones and missiles overnight.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that a senior Iranian commander was killed in an IDF strike on an apartment in Qom. The deceased commander, identified as Saeed Izadi, was allegedly responsible for financing and arming Hamas for its deadly October 7 attacks on Israel, Katz claimed.

Advertisement

The Israeli Air Force struck dozens of targets in Iran overnight, including the Isfahan nuclear facility and four primed missile launchers. According to the IDF, around 50 IAF fighter jets dropped 150 munitions, significantly damaging the target sites.

Advertisement

A centrifuge production facility (within the Isfahan nuclear site) was also targeted, along with additional military targets of the Iranian regime in the Isfahan area,” the IDF said.

The latest Israeli strikes came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ruled out nuclear talks until Israeli aggression is stopped.

According to Iranian media, Araghchi informed his counterparts from Germany, the United Kingdom, and France on Friday. He, however, added that Tehran is “open to continue talks with the 3 European states.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that it launched missiles toward “Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine” to target Ben Gurion Airport and certain military headquarters.

In a statement issued earlier today, the IRGC stated that it “initiated the 18th phase of True Promise Operation 3, utilizing numerous suicide and combat drones, such as Shahed 136, as well as precision solid-fuel and liquid-fuel missiles.”

“IRGC has successfully destroyed predetermined targets at Ben Gurion Airport and military operational logistics centers. The state-of-the-art defense systems of the regime have failed to intercept the Iranian drones, forcing Israelis to flee to shelters,” the statement said.