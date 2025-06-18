Israel-Iran war: ‘Battle begins,’ says Khamenei as Israel targets Iranian centrifuse and missile production units; death toll in Iran near 600

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, early Wednesday, declared in a series of social media posts, that the battle has begun and that the country will show no mercy to the Israeli “terrorist Zionist regime” as both countries continued to attack each other for the sixth consecutive day.

“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” he wrote on X.

The remarks of the Iranian Supreme Leader come as fighting between Iran and Israel escalated, with the latter targeting centrifuge and missile production sites in Iran.

According to the Israel Defence Forces, over 50 fighter jets took part in overnight strikes on an Iranian centrifuge production site and several weapon-production facilities.

“The centrifuge production site in Tehran was used by Iran to expand the scope and rate of its uranium enrichment for the purpose of developing nuclear weapons,” the Israel Defense Forces(IDF) said.

It further added: “The weapon-production factories hit included a site for the production of raw materials and components for the assembly of the surface-to-surface missiles that the Iranian regime has been firing at Israel, as well as facilities for making systems and components for surface-to-air missiles designed to hit aircraft.”

Iran uses the hypersonic FATTAH missile

Meanwhile, Iran has claimed to have used FATTAH-1 hypersonic missile against Tel Aviv.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed the use of the first-generation Fattah missile for the first time to strike Tel Aviv. Reports suggested the hypersonic missile was launched to strike the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The hypersonic missile can maneuver both inside and outside the atmosphere. With a range of 1400 km and a speed of Mach 13-15, FATTAH-1 takes just 5 minutes to reach Tel Aviv.

Death toll in the Israel-Iran war

According to a US-based human rights watchdog, Israeli strikes have killed at least 585 people and wounded 1,326 others since Friday last week, when Israel first launched strikes in Iran.

On the Israeli side, the number of casualties is far lower – just 24 deaths and around 500 injured. Both these figures have been carried by leading Israeli media outlets.