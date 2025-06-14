Israel-Iran conflict: Iran retaliates with missile attacks on Israel after Khamenei’s warning of ‘painful’ destiny

Israel-Iran conflict latest updates: Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel in retaliation for the Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and missile bases. Both countries are engaged in an intense conflict, with damage reported in Tel Aviv.

The Iranian counterattacks on Friday night and early Saturday morning came after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a televised address to the nation, vowed “harsh punishment” to the “Zionist regime”.

He warned that Israel sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny by targeting the residential areas.

The exchange of missile attacks continued overnight, and ballistic missiles hit several parts of Israel, leaving at least three people dead and around 80 injured, reported a leading Israeli English daily.

Several houses were destroyed after being struck by an Iranian missile in Rishon Lezion.

Israel has asked residents to stay near the bunkers and take shelter. The country has also urged Israelis not to post the photos and videos of the attacks, saying Iran could use the details to improve its attacks.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) today said that it has successfully intercepted Iranian UAVs as sirens were heard in Judea and near the Dead Sea.

Israel’s Ministry of Transportation has also announced the closure of the country’s airspace until further notice. The Ben Gurion Airport remains shut for all takeoffs and landings.

The fighting between Iran and Israel started after the latter’s targeted air strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday.

The attacks were part of Israel’s operation “Rising Lion” and will continue for as many days as it takes to remove the threat Iran poses to Israel’s existence, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The objective of Israel’s operation is to prevent the Islamic regime’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat. As we pursue our goals, we are also paving the way for you to achieve your freedom,’ Netanyahu said in a public address.

He further added: “In the past 24 hours, we have eliminated senior military commanders, top nuclear scientists, the regime’s most critical enrichment facilities, and a large part of its ballistic missile arsenal.