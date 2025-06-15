Israel-Iran conflict: Israel targets Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure as fighting escalates

After launching attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military sites, Israel targeted Iran’s energy infrastructure and struck the country’s natural gas installations in southern parts, halting production at the unit.

After Iran launched barrages of ballistic missiles, destroying several buildings in residential areas, Israeli drones hit the South Pars Gas Condensate Field, causing a fire at Phase 14 of the offshore site on Saturday.

According to Iranian state media, “South Pars is a mainly offshore facility but has a number of onshore sections as well. In the Saturday Israeli strike, an onshore section of the field in its Phase 14 was targeted.”

The strike halted gas production at the site, considered the world’s largest gas field. However, the fire was extinguished quickly and didn’t spread to other areas. Israel also struck the Fajr-e Jam natural gas processing field in Bushehr Province.

Meanwhile, 10 people were killed and 200 others injured in Iranian missile attacks in Israel in response to Israel’s attacks on several nuclear sites.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the strikes were part of “Operation True Promise 3”. The IRGC also claimed to have struck sites producing fuel for Israeli fighter jets and other energy infrastructure. However, there was no confirmation on this from the Israeli side.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian threatened a “more severe” response if Israel continues with its strikes.

The fighting between Iran and Israel started after the latter’s targeted air strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday.

The attacks were part of Israel’s operation “Rising Lion” and will continue for as many days as it takes to remove the threat Iran poses to Israel’s existence, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The objective of Israel’s operation is to prevent the Islamic regime’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat. As we pursue our goals, we are also paving the way for you to achieve your freedom,’’ Netanyahu said in a public address.