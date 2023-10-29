Israel-Hamas war: Thousands loot aid in Gaza, UN says ‘civil order breaking down’

Israel-Hamas war latest update: The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) Sunday warned civil order in the war-torn Gaza has started to break down after thousands of people broken into humanitarian aid warehouses and looted basic survival items, including flour and hygiene kits.

A large crowd of Gazans barged into aid distribution centres in the south of the Gaza Strip and grabbed aid items like flour, rice and first aid kits. Live TV visuals showed people taking bags of flour and other items on their shoulder.

Abeer Etefa, a spokesperson for the World Food Programme (WFP) said that the raids at several aid distribution centres in the Gaza Strip were expected because of the “difficult conditions facing people”.

“The bottom line is that people are desperate, they are hungry.” she said while speaking to an international news channel.

The WFP spokesperson further suggested that the recent blackout of phone and internet communication may have contributed to the looting incidents at aid distribution centres.

She also said that the WFP had to stop its distribution of food items due to the communications blackout in the war-torn enclave. “We’re resuming today now that the service is coming slowly back,” she added.

More than a million people in Gaza rendered homeless and without basic amenities due to the war between Israel and Hamas. Israel Defence Forces have asked Gazans in the north to flee their homes as they continue to pound Hamas targets in the Strip.

The Saturday’s blackout of communications came after Israeli military expanded its ground operation and send troops and tanks into the Hamas-controlled territory. They intensified air bombardment in Gaza and launched a ground assault as part of the “second phase of the war”.

Israeli forces continue to remain in Gaza and they are fighting with Hamas militants in the streets of northern parts of the territory. Israeli military has said that its operation will continue until they achieve their key goals – destruction of Hamas’ military and governance capabilities and secure the release of hostages being held by militants.