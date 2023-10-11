Electricity has gone out in Gaza after the Hamas-controlled region’s sole power station ran out of fuel on Wednesday. Gaza produces only 20 per cent of its total electricity consumption and the rest is outsourced.

Following last week’s deadly Hamas assault, Israel has declared a war against the Palestinian outfit and ordered a “complete siege”, cutting off fuel, food, electricity and water supply to the region.

This means Gazans will now be solely depended on generators for electricity. However, the generators will require fuel to produce electricity and the region is also short on fuel as well. Following Israel’s “siege order”, there is severe food and water shortage in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has said that 3,00,000 reservists have been moved close to the Gaza border and that they are ready to execute the mission Israeli government has given to them.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told US President Joe Biden that a ground assault in Gaza is inevitable and the country’s military forces will soon set foot in the Hamas controlled region.

Netanyahu has vowed to annihilate Hamas – an Iran-backed Islamic militant outfit – after it killed over 1,200 Israeli, including babies, women and soldiers in a surprise assault last week.

In response to the brutal Hamas attack, Israel declared a war and launched an unprecedented counter attack. So far, more than thousand Palestinians have been killed in hundreds of Israeli air strikes since Saturday.

Hamas has now threatened to kill hostages it took during Saturday attack one by one if Israeli Defence Forces carried out more unannounced air strikes. Several neighbourhoods in Gaza, which allegedly housed Hamas assets, have been leveled by Israeli fighter jets.