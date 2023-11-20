Israel-Hamas War: “No support will be allowed,” Netanyahu warns Palestinian Authority

Striking a balance
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) finds itself walking a delicate tight-rope as it strives to maintain diplomatic ties with Israel amid the Gaza conflict.
In response to rumors that 240 hostages held by Hamas were being released through negotiations, Netanyahu stated that no agreement had yet been reached with Hamas. He described the media claims as “incorrect” and promised to notify the public in the event that a deal was made
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently threatened the Palestinian Authority in a video that was uploaded on X for their denial that Hamas was involved in the attack on Israel on October 7.
Netanyahu accused Mahmoud Abbas of denying Hamas’ culpability in the attack and criticised him for not denouncing it. He cited a Palestinian Foreign Ministry statement that condemned Israel for the killing and disavowed Hamas’ role in it.
“The Palestinian Foreign Ministry published a shocking announcement today – it denied that Hamas was the one who carried out the terrible massacre at the party in Ra’im, and blamed it on Israel. It is not enough that for 44 days Abu Mazen refuses to condemn the terrible massacre, now his people deny this massacre and turn the blame on Israel. Holocaust denier Abu Mazen now also denies the Hamas-ISIS massacre,” Netanyahu wrote in the post.
Advertisement
משרד החוץ הפלסטיני פרסם היום הודעה מזעזעת – הוא הכחיש שהחמאס הוא זה שביצע את הטבח הנורא במסיבה ברעים, וטפל את זה על ישראל.
לא די שכבר 44 ימים אבו מאזן מסרב לגנות את הטבח הנורא, כעת אנשיו מכחישים את הטבח הזה והופכים את היוצרות על ישראל. מכחיש השואה אבו מאזן מכחיש כעת גם את הטבח… pic.twitter.com/CUWQUypxPP
— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 19, 2023
He also warned of any future support to terrorism, adding: “I want to be clear – the day after we eliminate Hamas, we will not allow whoever runs the civil administration in Gaza to deny terrorism, support terrorism, pay for terrorism, and educate their children for terrorism and the destruction of the State of Israel. We will not allow that.”
Advertisement