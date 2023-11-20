Israel-Hamas War: “No support will be allowed,” Netanyahu warns Palestinian Authority

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently threatened the Palestinian Authority in a video that was uploaded on X for their denial that Hamas was involved in the attack on Israel on October 7.

Netanyahu accused Mahmoud Abbas of denying Hamas’ culpability in the attack and criticised him for not denouncing it. He cited a Palestinian Foreign Ministry statement that condemned Israel for the killing and disavowed Hamas’ role in it.

“The Palestinian Foreign Ministry published a shocking announcement today – it denied that Hamas was the one who carried out the terrible massacre at the party in Ra’im, and blamed it on Israel. It is not enough that for 44 days Abu Mazen refuses to condemn the terrible massacre, now his people deny this massacre and turn the blame on Israel. Holocaust denier Abu Mazen now also denies the Hamas-ISIS massacre,” Netanyahu wrote in the post.

Advertisement

משרד החוץ הפלסטיני פרסם היום הודעה מזעזעת – הוא הכחיש שהחמאס הוא זה שביצע את הטבח הנורא במסיבה ברעים, וטפל את זה על ישראל. לא די שכבר 44 ימים אבו מאזן מסרב לגנות את הטבח הנורא, כעת אנשיו מכחישים את הטבח הזה והופכים את היוצרות על ישראל. מכחיש השואה אבו מאזן מכחיש כעת גם את הטבח… pic.twitter.com/CUWQUypxPP — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 19, 2023

He also warned of any future support to terrorism, adding: “I want to be clear – the day after we eliminate Hamas, we will not allow whoever runs the civil administration in Gaza to deny terrorism, support terrorism, pay for terrorism, and educate their children for terrorism and the destruction of the State of Israel. We will not allow that.” Following allegations by the Palestinian Authority that Israel used fake media to support the attack on Gaza, Netanyahu issued his warning. It accused Israel of attacking its own people on October 7 during the Supernova music festival, citing a preliminary probe report from the Israeli Police that was cited in The Times of Israel. In response to rumors that 240 hostages held by Hamas were being released through negotiations, Netanyahu stated that no agreement had yet been reached with Hamas. He described the media claims as “incorrect” and promised to notify the public in the event that a deal was made. Speaking to the captives and their families during a news conference, Netanyahu said, “We are marching with you; I am marching with you; all of the people of Israel are marching with you.” It is currently the 46th day of the conflict that Hamas started following the incident in southern Israel on October 7. Following the terrorist group’s October 7 assault that claimed the lives of around 1,200 people, largely civilians, and kidnapped approximately 240 men, women, and children, Israel has now promised to destroy Hamas. There have been fifty-two Israeli troops killed.