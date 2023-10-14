Israel-Hamas war: IDF says Hamas commander who led attack on southern Israel killed

In a major development in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has claimed that it has killed Ali Qadhi, the Hamas commander who led the brutal October 7 assault on Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

An “aircraft killed Ali Qadi, a company commander of the Hamas ‘Nukhba’ (elite) commando force,” the IDF said.

Qadhi was killed in a drone attack following intelligence inputs from the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence Directorate.

Advertisement

According to the IDF, Qadhi was arrested by Israel in 2005 over the kidnapping and murder of an Israeli man but had been released in 2011 under the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

The killing of the Hamas commander comes hours before the end of Israel’s Gaza evacuation deadline ahead of an expected ground operation.

IDF has said that Hamas militants are hiding in tunnels and underground bunkers they have been using to protect themselves from Israeli bombardment in the aftermath of the last week’s attack.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said that the death toll in the retaliatory air strikes by Israel had reached 2,215, with 8,700 people injured.

Israel has declared a war against Gaza-based militant outfit Hamas after their brutal attack last week in which more than 1,300 people, including women, children and soldiers were killed. Hamas also kidnapped more than 120 Israelis during the attack.