Israel-Hamas war: Dead bodies ‘taken hostage’, over 20 children among captives in Gaza

Israel-Hamas war latest update: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday released new information about some 200 hostages that are currently being held in the Gaza Strip. In a statement, IDF said that there are more than 20 children under the age of 18 among the hostages, while around 10-20 captives are above the age of 60.

The Israeli military also claimed that dead bodies of Israelis were also “taken hostage” to the Gaza Strip after the brutal October 7 attack by Hamas militants. The IDF has also claimed that mostly all the hostages are alive even as Hamas earlier announced the death of 22 hostages in Israeli air strikes.

On October 7, around 2,500 Hamas militants invaded Gaza under the cover of rocket barrages and rampaged through more than 20 Israeli border towns and communities. The militants killed more than 1,400 people, including babies, children, women and foreign nationals. The militants also kidnapped around 200 people after the attack and took them to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has said that the hostages are safely being held in the tunnels and underground bunkers. It has also released videos showing a captive girl undergoing treatment in what looked like a medical facility.

In response to the brutal attack, Israel declared a war against Hamas and vowed to wipe it off the face of the Earth. Israel has also blocked water, food, fuel and electricity supply to Gaza in “a complete siege” until hostages are freed.

Israeli military has been pounding Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip since October 7. More than 4,000 Palestinians have died in the Israeli bombardment so far. The Israeli military is now planning to launch a full-scale ground assault on Gaza and waiting for a go ahead from the political leadership.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the war cabinet of Israel’s National Unity Government will soon give a ground assault order to the troops amassed near the Gaza Strip border.

According to experts, Israel doesn’t want to take the risk of setting foots in Gaza without complete preparations. The humanitarian crisis has also made Israeli military’s wait to enter Gaza a little more longer. Israel and Egypt have agreed on a deal to allow trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians through Rafah border crossing.