Babies killed, women raped, civilians brutally murdered: Shocking details of Hamas attack in Israel

Warning: This news article contains disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.

At least 40 babies were killed, some of them beheaded, and their mothers were shot at point blank range by Hamas militants in their surprise attack on Israel last week. The Israeli Defence Forces have revealed shocking details of the deadly air and ground assault by Palestinian militant outfit that killed more than 1200, including foreign nationals.

It was a massacre as Hamas militants went door to door and killed entire families – children, their mothers and fathers. Some of the women were raped before being brutally murdered, while others were paraded on trucks in semi naked state. Hamas kidnapped 130 Israelis, including women and children, and took them to the Gaza Strip.

“It’s not a war,” General Itai Veruv, head of the IDF’s Depth Command, told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists kill them. It’s not a war… it’s a massacre,” he added.

Here, MG Itai Veruv is preparing journalists to enter Kfar Aza where atrocities have taken place at the hands of Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/1MXMxuWHpA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

Israel has declared a war against Hamas and has been carrying out retaliatory strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Nearly 1000 Palestinians have been killed so far in Israeli air strikes over the last four days and the country’s military has vowed to continue till Hamas is completely destroyed.

Israeli Defence Forces has also dozens of foreign journalists to the areas where Hamas militants massacred people to see for themselves the death and destruction brought upon Israelis by the Palestinian outfit.

Meanwhile, Hamas has also threatened to execute hostages one by one if Israel launched unannounced air strikes even as IDF stepped up counter attacks in Gaza.

Barring a handful of countries, most nations denounced the brutal Hamas attacks and expressed their solidarity with Israel. According to local media reports, Kuwait is mediating in the release of hostages but any positive headway is unlikely anytime soon.