The Iraqi health ministry has recorded 1,635 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the disease, bringing the total nationwide infections to 27,352.

On Friday, the ministry said in a statement that the new cases included 517 in the capital Baghdad, 173 in Sulaimaniyah, 154 in Babil, 110 in Maysan and 103 in Wasit.

The statement also reported 69 deaths during the day, the highest single-day rise so far, bringing the death toll in the country to 925, while 12,205 patients have recovered.

On May 18, the Iraqi Health Ministry had announced the isolation regime in six districts of Baghdad for two weeks, according to the media report.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Iraq has closed down all places of worship. Entertainment venues and the mass gatherings of citizens is also prohibited. Restaurants have been allowed to operate on delivery mode only.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said in a statement that the ministry’s experts decided to use a drug from Russia to treat COVID-19.

As for the vaccine to treat COVID-19, al-Tamimi said the ministry experts and advisors are in connection with the international companies and the World Health Organization (WHO).

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Globally, over 85 lakh people (8,641,521) have been infected with the virus that has killed at least 459,474.

While the World Health Organisation has warned that the pandemic is “accelerating”, it expressed optimism that vaccines could be available before the end of this year.