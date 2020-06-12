Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Turkey and Russia next week for talks on bilateral as well as on international issues, according to the official on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Abbas Mousavi said that Zarif will travel to Ankara on Sunday and will visit Moscow the following day to discuss the latest developments on the issues pertaining to the bilateral relations and the major regional and international issues, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Abbas Mousavi.

The Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Turkey and Russia would be his second diplomatic trip after a recent decline in the pace of COVID-19 increase.

Last month, Zarif had visited Syria and discussed the topics of mutual cooperation amidst the impacts of novel coronavirus outburst and mounting western sanction pressures on Syria.

In 2019, Zarif paid his visit Russia, during which he held talks on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov exchanged views on “prospects for further strengthening bilateral political dialogue and developing ties in trade, economic, cultural and other fields”.

In August 2019, Zarif landed in France on a surprise visit to the gathering of the great and the good.

Lavrov and Zarif last met in May last year when Russia celebrated the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

Iran and Russia have been major allies of the Syrian government against the armed rebels since 2011.