Iran vows to hold Israel accountable for senior commander’s assassination

Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated on Monday that the country will utilise all its capacities to hold Israel accountable for the “crime” of assassinating a senior Iranian commander in Lebanese capital Beirut late last month.

In a statement, the ministry expressed condolences over the death of Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed on September 27 alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a meeting when Israel launched a large-scale targeted strike on the group’s headquarters in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut.

The ministry described the assassination of senior Iranian military official as an “illegal act and an unforgivable crime,” warning that any compromise regarding Israeli “aggressions and crimes” would embolden further “crimes.”

Advertisement

The slain commander’s body will be laid to rest in his hometown of Isfahan on Tuesday, following a funeral ceremony earlier that day in the Iranian capital, Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.

On October 1, Iran launched approximately 180 missiles at Israel, describing the attack as retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan, as well as Israel’s increased “malicious acts” against Lebanon and Palestinian territories, which it alleges are supported by the United States.