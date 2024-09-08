Iran urges preventing recurrence of Israeli ‘war crimes’ in West Bank

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has urged countries and international institutions to prevent the recurrence of Israel’s “war crimes” in the West Bank.

Kanaani made the remarks on Saturday in a post on social media platform X in response to the Israeli military’s withdrawal from the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, as well as their refugee camps, after days of military operations as reported by Xinhua news agency.

“The footage of insane destruction of all the urban and services infrastructure of the Gaza Strip and now those of some northern parts of the West Bank, in particular in Jenin and Tulkarm, indicates that the Israeli regime … is pursuing the strategy of scorched earth,” he said.

The international community is “morally, humanly and legally duty-bound” to prevent the recurrence of such “war crimes,” he added.

Since last week, Israel has conducted a large-scale raid across the northern West Bank, saying that the operation aims to prevent future attacks against Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Thursday that Israeli military operations across the West Bank had resulted in 39 Palestinian deaths and 145 injuries since August 28.

Iran is closely monitoring threats and activities by Israel, a top Iranian military commander said on August 31, according to the state media.

Iranian Air Defence Force Commander Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks in an address at the Friday prayers in the Iranian capital, Tehran, while commenting on the preparedness of his force, quoting official state media IRNA.

He said that the Air Force has enhanced its capabilities in response to the enemies’ “aerospace threats,” adding that “we are fully aware of other threats and are closely monitoring Israel”.

Sabahifard emphasised that his force is at the highest level of self-sufficiency, combat readiness, and power.

He added that Iran is fully self-reliant in designing and producing control systems, radars, sensors, drones, electronic warfare systems, cybersecurity systems, and advanced hybrid warfare systems.

He noted that his force could detect any kind of stealth aircraft from thousands of miles away.

Tension between Iran and Israel heightened following the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed a strong response.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack but has vowed to respond to any military attack.