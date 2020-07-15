Iran has reported 2,521 new coronavirus cases and 179 deaths within the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Tuesday.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the health ministry said at a daily briefing that the total infection number and death toll rose to 262,173 and 13,211 respectively since the outbreak of disease in the country in February.

Among the new patients were 1,820 in hospital, according to Lari.

So far, a total of 225,270 recoveries from the virus have been reported while 3,389 remain in critical condition, she said.

In May, tourist sites across the country reopened, while holy shrines opened their doors to the faithful.

Iran gradually eased restrictions on economy and cultural activities since early April.

The county has made it mandatory to wear face masks in indoor public places as an effective way to prevent virus contraction.

The country suspended economic, sports and cultural activities since early March following the reports of first COVID-19 cases on February 19.