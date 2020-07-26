Iran on Saturday reported 2,316 fresh novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, raising the total number in the country to 288,839, according to the media report.

During a briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said that 1,298 of the new cases have been hospitalised, Xinhua reported citing the official IRNA news agency.

Since Friday, 195 people died from the viral disease, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 15,484.

251,319 people have recovered so far and 3,670 remain in critical condition, Lari further added.

The Iranian health official said 25 provinces are still in high-risk or alert condition over the virus resurgence.

In May, tourist sites across the country reopened, while holy shrines opened their doors to the faithful.

Iran gradually had lifted restrictions on economy and cultural activities since early April.

The county has made it mandatory to wear face masks in indoor public places as an effective way to prevent virus contraction.

Iran suspended economic, sports and cultural activities since early March following the reports of first COVID-19 cases on February 19.