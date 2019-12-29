Iran government on Saturday opposed the creation of a buffer zone in Syria by any country, according to the top advisor to Tehran’s supreme leader.

The creation of a buffer zone and foreign interference in Syria means “making changes to a part of the region and disintegration of the countries,” Xinhua news agency reported citing Ali Akbar Velayati as saying to a newspaper.

During a meeting with a visiting group of heads of the Syrian tribes, he said, “Iran opposes any kind of foreign interference in the regional countries and will resist any cruelty, aggression, and plots to weaken and disintegrate the regional states”.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at Iran for using “violence” and censorship to prevent memorials for those killed during the suppression of recent protests.

Earlier this month, the US said that Iranian authorities may have killed more than 1,000 people in a crackdown on demonstrations in mid-November.

In his series of tweets, Pompeo cites to a much higher death toll that has already been listed by certain media outlets, as well as the exiled Mujahedin-e-Khalq, the formerly armed opposition that is fiercely critical of the regime and has cultivated close ties with the Trump administration.

Earlier in the month, President Rouhani had said that the Islamic republic “will proudly bypass sanctions” by the United States that took effect, targeting the country’s oil and financial sectors.

Earlier this year, Turkey and Russia agreed on the parameters of a proposed Turkish “safe zone” in northern Syria.