Iran launches missile strikes on US air base in Qatar following American attacks on nuclear facilities

In retaliation for US bombing of its nuclear sites, Iran on Monday launched missiles at American air base in Qatar, according to Israeli media reports.

Explosions were reportedly heard near US airbase in Qatar.

The development comes shortly after the United States issued an advisory for its citizens in Qatar, urging them to shelter in place. The United Kingdom also issued a similar advisory for its nationals.

Approximately an hour ago, Qatar temporarily closed its airspace and suspended flights as a “precautionary measure” in anticipation of Iranian airstrikes on US military installations.

According to media reports, the Iranian missiles targeted the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that Iran fired a missile targeting Al-Udeid Air Base but it was successfully intercepted. The ministry also clarified that the incident didn’t result in any deaths or injuries.

The missile strikes followed coordinated US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. President Donald Trump described the American strikes as a “spectacular military success” and warned Iran to make peace or face further attacks.

However, US Vice President JD Vance later clarified that the strikes were precise and did not target Iranian civilians or conventional military sites, emphasizing that Washington did not intend to enter an all-out war with Iran.

Iran strongly condemned the US attacks. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the strikes as “outrageous” and warned of far-reaching consequences.

Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami warned the United States that Tehran would deliver a decisive response to any attack on its nuclear facilities.

The Islamic Republic also vowed to continue its “peaceful nuclear program” despite the US assaults.

Meanwhile, the ongoing escalation raises the threat of a broader conflict in the Middle East. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi visited Russia, where, according to local media reports, the two countries agreed to form a united front against “US-Israeli warmongering.”

US President Trump also issued a veiled threat to Russia in response to reported comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who allegedly suggested that other countries would supply nuclear warheads to Iran.

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other countries would supply nuclear warheads to Iran? Did he really say that, or is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and if confirmed, please let me know IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He further added: “By the way, if anyone thinks our ‘hardware’ was great over the weekend — far and away the strongest and best equipment we have — 20 years ahead of the pack, it’s our nuclear submarines. They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built. We just launched 30 Tomahawks — all 30 hit their mark perfectly.”