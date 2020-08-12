The Iranian government’s spokesman said on Tuesday that the run-off parliamentary elections will be held on September 11, according to a media report.

Ali Rabiee further said that the final round of voting will be preceded by a week-long campaign without public gatherings to comply with health protocols.

The first round of the parliamentary elections was held on February 21, and the runoff should have been held on April 17 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iranian health official had earlier said that 25 provinces are still in high-risk or alert condition over the novel coronavirus resurgence.

In May, tourist sites across the country reopened, while holy shrines opened their doors to the faithful.

Iran gradually had lifted restrictions on economy and cultural activities since early April.

The county has made it mandatory to wear face masks in indoor public places as an effective way to prevent virus contraction.

Iran suspended economic, sports and cultural activities since early March following the reports of first COVID-19 cases on February 19.