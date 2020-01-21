Ahead of 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that he will not attend the event, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday.

During his weekly press conference while talking to reporters, Mousavi said Zarif was scheduled to attend the Davos meeting, but “they abruptly changed the schedule despite the primary planning and the official invitation”.

Therefore, Zarif will not participate in the forum in Davos.

Earlier, Western media had reported that Zarif was no longer on the list of nearly 3,000 people due at the event, which is being held under the banner “Stakeholders for a Sustainable and Cohesive World”.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan confirmed his visit to attend the forum where he is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump and several other world leaders.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF, which runs until on Thursday. The theme for this year’s gathering is ï¿½Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’, The Express Tribune reported.

At the three-day prestigious event, political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives from around the world will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

Earlier in the month, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he is not going to attend the upcoming 2020 WEF (World Economic Forum).

The World Economic Forum, held annually at Davos, is a meeting in which world leaders discuss economic matters. This year’s summit will take place on January 21- 24.