Iran congratulates Yahya Sinwar’s appointment as Hamas chief

Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Thursday congratulated Yahya Sinwar on his appointment as Hamas politburo chief.

He made the remarks in a message published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website after Hamas on Tuesday announced that Sinwar, the group’s leader in the Gaza Strip since 2017, replaced its late chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week.

Bagheri Kani extended his best wishes to Sinwar for health, success, and strength in pursuing the Palestinian cause, particularly the complete liberation of Palestine.

Sinwar, 61, has spent more than 20 years in Israeli prisons and was released under a prisoner exchange deal with Israel in 2011. He is considered by Israel as one of the main planners of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Haniyeh, who had been invited to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony on July 30, was killed along with his bodyguard the next day when their residence in Tehran was hit. Iran accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed “a harsh and painful response.”