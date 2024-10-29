Indonesian police thwart distribution of 30 kg meth linked to prison-controlled international network

The South Sulawesi Regional Police have thwarted the distribution of 30.2 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 8,229 mephedrone pills linked to an international network operated from within prison.

“This operation is managed by an international network that uses an expedition route from Surabaya to South Sulawesi,” said South Sulawesi Police Chief Inspector General Yudhiawan Wibisono to reporters in Makassar on Monday.

Police seized the evidence at three different locations in Makassar and Kendari, both in South Sulawesi province, with raids conducted on October 8, 11, and 18, Xinhua news agency reported.

The investigation began with the arrests of IS and HR, who were found carrying meth. This led to further raids and the discovery of additional evidence at other locations. So far, six suspects have been arrested, while four others remain at large.

The suspects used private messaging apps to communicate and coordinate the drug shipments, with couriers reportedly receiving 8 million rupiah (about 500 US dollars) per kilogramme transported.

The suspects now face charges under the Narcotics Law, carrying penalties ranging from six years to life imprisonment or even the death penalty.