India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,42,417 on Wednesday which includes 4,56,830 recovered cases and 2,64,944 active cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 20,642 according to data released by the ministry of health.

Even though the number of cases continues to rise, India’s recovery rate is over 61 percent.

Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has raised concerns over black marketing and profiteering of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug prescribed for treatment of suspected or severe lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The DGCI has written to all states and union territories asking them to keep “strict vigil” and prevent sale of the drug above MRP.

Globally 11,799,443 people have been infected with the virus while 5,43,558 people have died due to it according to data shared by Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Meanwhile, the US has formally notified the World Health Organization (WHO) of its withdrawal even as it remains the most affected nation due to the pandemic.

President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the organisation in May, accusing the WHO, without evidence, of withholding information, and of being too close to China. The letter confirming the move was delivered to the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, officials confirmed on Tuesday.