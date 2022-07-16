India will continue to be supportive of economic recovery in Sri Lanka: Indian High Commissioner

Ahead of the Sri Lankan Parliament meeting for electing the new President of Sri Lanka, the Indian High commissioner Gopal Baglay called on the parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday and said that India will continue to be “supportive of democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka”.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka said, “High Commissioner called on Hon’ble Speaker today morning. Appreciated Parliament’s role in upholding democracy and Constitutional framework, especially at this crucial juncture. Conveyed that India will continue to be supportive of democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka.” Earlier, on Friday, Sri Lanka’s main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa announced that he will contest the Presidential elections.

Taking to Twitter, Sajith Premadasa wrote, “I am contesting to be the President. The electorate is confined to 225 MPs with the GR (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) coalition dominating the numbers. Even though it is an uphill struggle, I am convinced that truth will prevail.”

As the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned from office, in accordance with the Constitution, the Parliament will meet next week and take steps to elect a new President, read a special statement by acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This comes as Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Supreme Court has issued an interim order that prevented former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without the court’s permission until July 28.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday was sworn in as the interim President after Parliament Speaker Abeywardena accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted his resignation letter Thursday after arriving in Singapore, officially vacating the post of President. Parliament Speaker Abeywardena told ANI, “Yes, the resignation (of President) has been accepted, the legal process will follow… Members will be invited tomorrow (to elect a President).”

Rajapaksa who flew from the Maldives arrived in Singapore on board a Saudia Airlines flight on Thursday evening, media reports said.