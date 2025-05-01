India shuts airspace for all Pakistan-operated flights till May 23

In a significant development, India on Wednesday announced to shut its airspace for Pakistan-owned and operated flights till May 23 (estimated), days after Islamabad decided to shut its airspace to all flights owned and operated by the Indian carriers.

India has issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) under which Pakistani aircraft are barred from Indian airspace till May 23.

Advertisement

The move comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Advertisement

According to the NOTAM, this restriction will be in effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025, during which no Pakistani aircraft will be permitted to enter Indian airspace.

This move comes days after Pakistan closed its airspace to all flights owned and operated by Indian carriers, prompting India to respond with a reciprocal airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussed the security scenario and the future course of action in the aftermath of the April 22 horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The top decision-making body on national security was convened for the second time at the Prime Minister’s residence within days. The CCS comprises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the first CCS meet chaired by PM Modi, India took a slew of measures against Pakistan.

The country announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the shutdown of the Attari border, the cancellation of visas of Pakistani nationals, the blockade of many of its YouTube channels and X handles, and downgrading the diplomatic ties with Pakistan by downsizing the already truncated staff in embassies, thereby forcing them back to their country of origin.