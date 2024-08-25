India, Indonesia call for strengthening intl. cooperation to combat terrorism

India and Indonesia, two large countries in the Indo-Pacific, have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat the menace in a comprehensive and sustained manner. They also condemned the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism.

At the sixth meeting of the India-Indonesia Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in Jakarta, they also condemned the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism.

Mr K D Dewal, Joint Secretary (Counter-Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Mr Andhika Chrisnayudhanto, Deputy for International Cooperation, National Counter Terrorism Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (BNPT) led the delegations of the two countries in discussing global counter-terrorism challenges and the ongoing bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.

The two sides exchanged views on the domestic, regional and global terrorism threat assessment. They discussed counter-terrorism challenges related to the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of the internet for terrorist purposes, terror financing, and the nexus between organised crime and terrorism. They exchanged views on cooperation in regional, global and multilateral fora such as the UN, ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) to combat global terrorism.

”The ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism is an important element of the India-Indonesia partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.