India-born FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam wins top biz award for Asian Americans

Raj Subramaniam, the India-born President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, will be receiving the 2023 Pinnacle Award -- the highest honour bestowed at the 2023 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award.\r\n\r\nIn the awards instituted by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), Subramaniam will be honoured along with 50 Asian American executives at a gala dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on September 21.\r\n\r\nThe Pinnacle Award is presented to those who have reached the acme of professional career and is widely acknowledged as a leader in their industry.\r\n\r\n\u201cOur Outstanding 50 Business Committee carefully considers whom to add to our roster of distinguished Pinnacle Award winners, who serve to inspire the Asian American professional community as living role models and examples of excellence in leadership,\u201d said John Wang, President and Founder of AABDC.\r\n\r\n\u201cRaj Subramaniam of FedEx certainly meets and exceeds our criteria, and he has earned our admiration and appreciation for helming one of the most critical segments of the economy -- the logistics and supply chains that keep our lives and businesses humming," Wang said in a statement.\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, Subramaniam was presented the 2023 Horatio Alger Award -- given to "esteemed individuals" who overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success. He immigrated to America in 1987 to attend Syracuse University, where he earned a master's degree in chemical engineering.\r\n\r\nIn 1991, he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a master's in business administration and joined FedEx as an associate analyst later that year.\r\n\r\nWith more than 30 years of industry experience at FedEx, Subramaniam's international leadership experience, keen business insights, and focus on globalisation have contributed to the success of FedEx and provide a blueprint as the company revolutionises the transportation and logistics industry, the award press statement read.\r\n\r\nLast year, the Pinnacle award honored two Asian American female CEOs -- Reshma Kewalramani, President and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a biotech company, and Rose Lee, President and CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.\r\n\r\nThe AABDC has to date conferred the premier award to over 1,000 Asian American corporate executives and entrepreneurs, who have built successful businesses or have distinguished themselves in their community.\r\n\r\nIn addition, AABDC will also honor the legacy of Pune-born Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, who passed away on June 5, with a special Ivan Lifetime Achievement Award.\r\n\r\nIvan was one of Britain\u2019s longest serving and most respected FTSE Chief Executives, transforming Diageo into the world\u2019s leading premium drinks company and which accounts for 10 per cent of the UK\u2019s total food and drinks exports.\r\n\r\nThe prominent event typically draws over 600 leading business, political and civic leaders to pay tribute to the outstanding entrepreneurs and corporate executives in the Asian American business community from across the US.