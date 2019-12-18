US President Donald Trump wrote a letter on Tuesday, fiercely attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic opposition for destroying American democracy by attempting a coup against the American head of state.

Trump said that the whole inquiry against him is “declaring open war on American Democracy”, demanding that the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, “immediately cease this impeachment fantasy”.

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American democracy,” Trump said in the letter addressed to Pelosi the day before the House of Representatives is to vote for his impeachment on grounds of “obstruction of Congress” and “abuse of power.”

The unusually bitter six-page letter charges head-on against the Democratic opposition.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain,” he said.

On Wednesday, the House was to take up impeachment while setting the stage for a vote this week on whether to approve the charges and send the matter to the Republican-led Senate to hold a trial on whether to remove Trump from office.

